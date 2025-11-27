Poll shows majority of British Columbians support new pipeline

A new poll from the Angus Reid Institute has found that a majority of British Columbians are on board with the concept of a new pipeline to the North Coast.Of the 517 BC respondents who took part in the national survey, 53% either "strongly support" or "support" the idea.According to the poll, strong support for the pipeline sat at 30%, while those who were simply ok with it made up 23%. At the other end of the spectrum, 15% said they "oppose" the plan, while 22% were "strongly opposed."One of the major hurdles to constructing a pipeline in BC is the North Coast oil tanker ban, which has been in place for five decades. When asked how they would handle it, 21% said they would repeal the ban completely while 26% were in favour of allowing an "exception" for this particular project. Nearly four in ten, 38%, said they would leave the ban in place..Of all those polled, only Quebecers were more opposed to the pipeline. The greatest support came from Alberta and Saskatchewan, where 74% of respondents were in favour..UPDATED: Alberta and Ottawa strike sweeping deal to boost oil exports, scrap federal caps and push oil to Asia\n\n.The poll was conducted November 26 and 27 among 1,851 people from across Canada. During that time, Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith signed a memorandum of understanding outlining their joint commitment to exploring the idea. .Eby 'anxious' about impact of pipeline MOU, says BC should have had seat at the table.Following the announcement, Premier David Eby said he doesn't want the project to become an "energy vampire" and draw limited resources from existing endeavours, and reiterated that at present there is no proponent.