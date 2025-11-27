News

Poll shows majority of British Columbians support new pipeline

Of the 517 BC respondents who took part in the national survey, 53% were in favour.
Pipeline
PipelineSource: ATCO
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Angus Reid Institute
Pipeline
Poll
Premier Danielle Smith
Premier David Eby
Prime Minister Mark Carney

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news