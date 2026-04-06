Poll shows majority of Canadians say EU ties worth exploring amid US tensions

TORONTO — A new public opinion survey suggests many Canadians are open to exploring closer integration with Europe, including the possibility of joining the European Union (EU), amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and shifting trade relationships.The survey, conducted in March by Spark Advocacy’s polling arm, gathered responses from approximately 4,000 Canadians. It found that 25% of respondents believe Canada should formally join the EU, while 58% said the idea is worth further exploration. The remaining respondents indicated opposition to the proposal.The findings come at a time when Canada’s economic and political relationship with the United States is under strain. The continuation of tariffs during US President Donald Trump’s second administration has prompted renewed discussion about diversifying Canada’s international partnerships.Bruce Anderson, chief strategy officer at Spark Advocacy, said the results point to a growing willingness among Canadians to reconsider longstanding economic dependencies..“There is an openness to examining alternatives to the current level of reliance on the United States,” Anderson said, noting that the idea of closer ties with Europe appears to be gaining traction.The discussion has also surfaced among political leaders abroad. France’s foreign minister recently raised the possibility of Canada joining the EU, adding an international dimension to the debate.Prime Minister Mark Carney has signalled interest in strengthening Canada’s trade and security relationships with European countries. However, he has stopped short of endorsing full membership in the EU, emphasizing instead the importance of deepening existing partnerships.The Spark survey was conducted online and, as a result, cannot be assigned a traditional margin of error.While the prospect of EU membership for Canada remains hypothetical, the polling suggests the idea is entering mainstream consideration as policymakers and the public assess Canada’s role in an evolving global landscape.