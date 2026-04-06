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Poll shows majority of Canadians say EU ties worth exploring amid US tensions

Mark Carney and Donald Trump.
Mark Carney and Donald Trump. Screenshot
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Canada
Donald Trump
Cdnpoli
Usa
European Union
Eu
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Spark Advocacy
Trade tensions
USA Canada Trade

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