Poll shows most British Columbians want core bureaucracy cut

A new poll from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation shows a majority of British Columbians want the provincial government to cut the size and cost of its bureaucracy.The Leger survey found 56% of respondents favour reducing the number of employees and spending on the core bureaucracy, while 19% want to maintain current levels and just 4% support increasing them. Among those with an opinion, 71% back cuts.Since 2021, the core bureaucracy has added more than 8,200 employees and the net cost has risen by 40%. .Despite the growth, most residents say they are not seeing improved services. The poll found 49% believe service quality has worsened, 39% say it is the same, and only 12% say it has improved.“The poll shows that taxpayers know the provincial bureaucracy has become bloated and wasteful,” said Carson Binda, CTF B.C. Director. .“Premier David Eby must reduce the size and cost of the bureaucracy. British Columbians can’t afford for Eby to keep a bloated bureaucracy.”Binda added that the province’s expanding payroll is outpacing improvements in service.“British Columbians don’t want to spend more on bureaucrats pushing paper. Eby needs to cut the size and cost of the bureaucracy,” he said.