Poll shows most Canadians don’t want to reopen abortion debate — funding remains contested

A new national poll suggests Canadians remain largely comfortable with the current legality of abortion, but opinions are split when it comes to government funding.According to an online survey by Research Co., nearly half of Canadians (49%) say abortion should be legal under any circumstances — up three points from the same poll last year. Another 37% say it should be allowed only in certain situations, while just 8% would outlaw it entirely.Support is strongest among women (52%), seniors aged 55 and over (55%), and residents of Quebec (58%). Party affiliation also plays a role: 61% of Liberal voters and 54% of New Democratic Party supporters support abortion without restriction..Conservative voters are more cautious, with only 36% in agreement, and 48% favouring limits based on circumstance.“Over the past seven years, support for the complete abolition of abortion in Canada has only reached double digits once, in 2022,” said Mario Canseco, president of Research Co.“Even among Conservative voters, the proportion of respondents who would completely outlaw abortion is low at 11%.”When asked whether Canada should reopen the abortion debate, 62% said there’s no need, while 24% argued a discussion is long overdue.Funding the procedure remains a contentious issue. More than two-in-five Canadians (44%) believe the health care system should cover abortions on request, while 35% think funding should be limited to medical emergencies.Only 11% would like to see public funding eliminated entirely. Women (49%) are more likely than men (38%) to support unrestricted funding.Regional differences are pronounced. Quebec leads with 51% supporting funding on demand. Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba each sit at 45%, Atlantic Canada at 43%, British Columbia at 41%, and Alberta trails at 30%.Party lines also influence views on funding: majorities of Liberal and NDP voters (54% and 51% respectively) support unrestricted funding, compared with just 32% of Conservative supporters.The online survey of 1,002 Canadian adults was conducted from Aug. 9 to 11, 2025, with a margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.