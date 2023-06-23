Air India

On June 23, 1985, 329 people died when an explosion brought down Air India Flight 182 on its way to London, England. The flight originated in Montreal and crashed off the coast of Ireland. No one on board survived, including 280 Canadian citizens. Almost 40 years later, few Canadians remember this, the deadliest terrorist incident in Canada’s history.

A new Angus Reid Institute poll finds that nine-in-ten Canadians have little (61%) or no (28%) knowledge of the worst single instance of the mass killing of their fellow citizens, with three-in-five (58%) of those younger than 35 saying they have never even heard of it. In British Columbia, where the conspiracy to commit the bombings was hatched, and Ontario, where many of the victims lived, awareness is higher, but fewer than one-in-six in each province say they know a lot about the attack.

