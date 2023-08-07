US Capitol

Protesters scuffle with police at US Capitol. Courtesy CNN

 By Dave Naylor

survey from the University of Chicago’s Chicago Project on Security and Threats (CPOST, an international security affairs research institute) found most Americans don’t want political violence, yet millions would fully endorse it.

A poll conducted June 26 and released last month found 31 million Americans, including one-in-six Democrats, supported violence to reinstate US abortion laws.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(4) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

It’s become more than obvious that the globalist elites and their satanic servants such as the psychotic himbo moron Trudeau WANT to instigate violence and division by any means possible so they can bust some heads, freeze bank accounts and implement their fascist tyranny in order to “save the planet” and “keep Canadians safe” lol

We are “governed” by the most vile evil immoral criminals imaginable

Report Add Reply
gtkeough
gtkeough

Reality is, though many governments will condemn violence at great lengths ( in words ), their very actions are doing the opposite. Policies creating divisiveness vs unification, along with the removal of civil liberties & constitutional rights / freedoms in what have been democracies, will only go so far. With self serving, unaccountable idiots calling the shots, the road we are on, if continued, will not end well. For though no one wins in war, we must be always vigilant.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

100%

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

The Forth Turning is here.

Report Add Reply

