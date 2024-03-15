News

Poll shows Sask Party trails in Regina and Saskatoon despite 12-point provincial lead

An Angus Reid Institute poll puts the Sask Party ahead 12 points in Saskatchewan despite trailing in the two largest cities.
An Angus Reid Institute poll puts the Sask Party ahead 12 points in Saskatchewan despite trailing in the two largest cities.
