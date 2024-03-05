News

Poll shows Tories up by 20 points, Trudeau's Liberals have less than 1% chance of winning next election

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative leader Pierre PoilievreCBC
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Liberal/NDP coalition government
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh
338 Canada
Canada's next prime minister
latest federal election poll,
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal party
Stephen Harper era
winning the next election
winning a majority government

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news