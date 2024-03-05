Poll shows Tories up by 20 points, Trudeau's Liberals have less than 1% chance of winning next election

The latest federal election poll, conducted by Nanos and released Tuesday by 338Canada, shows Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is well on his way to becoming Canada's next prime minister. The Tories are stretching their lead over the Liberals — it now sits at 20%.The Conservatives are up nine points since the last poll, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal party down another 10 points..The results for the Conservatives are the highest they've been since the Stephen Harper era in 2011..The polls show the Liberals, under Trudeau, have less than 1% chance of winning the next election, while Conservatives have a 99% chance of winning a majority government..Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh currently prop each other up in a coalition government, effective until one of them pulls the plug or its termination date of October 2025.