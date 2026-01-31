Poll shows UCP approval rising in 2026

A new poll by Leger is showing support for the UCP is going up in Alberta.

The poll conducted between January 23-26, found the United Conservative Party (UCP) of Alberta had an upward trend since its downward trajectory in January 2025.

Of all those polled, 50% said they would vote in the next election for the UCP, up 6% since October 2025.

The NDP's support fell 2%; 37% of Albertans say they would vote for them in the next election.