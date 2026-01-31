Poll shows UCP approval rising in 2026

A new poll by Leger is showing support for the UCP is going up in Alberta.
The poll conducted between January 23-26, found the United Conservative Party (UCP) of Alberta had an upward trend since its downward trajectory in January 2025.
Of all those polled, 50% said they would vote in the next election for the UCP, up 6% since October 2025.
The NDP's support fell 2%; 37% of Albertans say they would vote for them in the next election.
Of those who feel the province is going in the wrong direction, 59% of Albertans agreed, while only 34% were happy with the way things were headed.
Reported by Postmedia, Andrew Enns, Leger's executive vice-president for Central Canada, says what could be contributing to Albertans' pessimistic outlook is the state of the healthcare system.
Referring to the 100% capacity in many hospitals across Alberta, and physicians asking the government to declare a medical state of emergency.
A reason why fewer Albertans would vote for NDP leader Nenshi in the next election — they may be blaming him for Calgary's recent water main rupture, said Enns.
“It wasn’t a long stretch, but there was a little bit of negative commentary around the NDP leader,” Enns stated.
“The NDP support didn’t change that much, but certainly maybe it dampened just a little bit.”
Amongst one of the top issues concerning Albertans, healthcare, 27% ranked it most important, a 10% jump since October.