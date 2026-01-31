News

Poll shows UCP approval rising in 2026

The poll conducted between January 23 and 26, found the United Conservative Party (UCP) of Alberta had an upward trend since its downward trajectory in January 2025.
A new poll by Leger is showing support for the UCP is going up in Alberta.

Of all those polled, 50% said they would vote in the next election for the UCP, up 6% since October 2025.

The NDP's support fell 2%; 37% of Albertans say they would vote for them in the next election.

Of those who feel the province is going in the wrong direction, 59% of Albertans agreed, while only 34% were happy with the way things were headed.

Reported by Postmedia, Andrew Enns, Leger's executive vice-president for Central Canada, says what could be contributing to Albertans' pessimistic outlook is the state of the healthcare system.

Referring to the 100% capacity in many hospitals across Alberta, and physicians asking the government to declare a medical state of emergency.

A reason why fewer Albertans would vote for NDP leader Nenshi in the next election — they may be blaming him for Calgary's  recent water main rupture, said Enns.

“It wasn’t a long stretch, but there was a little bit of negative commentary around the NDP leader,” Enns stated.

“The NDP support didn’t change that much, but certainly maybe it dampened just a little bit.”

Amongst one of the top issues concerning Albertans, healthcare,  27% ranked it most important, a 10% jump since October.

