Poll shows UCP widening lead in Alberta as independence concerns and cost pressures shape political mood

A new Leger poll suggests the United Conservative Party is strengthening its position in Alberta politics, widening its lead over the NDP while public concern over the economy, health care, and provincial unity continues to shape voter sentiment.The latest Alberta Government Report Card shows the Danielle Smith’s governing UCP holding 53% support among decided voters, compared with 36% for the Alberta NDP. That represents a seven-point gain for the UCP since January, while the NDP has slipped by one point, signalling a consolidation of support for the governing party.Opposition leader Naheed Nenshi has also seen declining approval, with his rating falling to 35%, while Smith’s approval has rebounded to 46%.The polling comes at a time of persistent unease among Albertans about the province’s direction. According to the survey, 56% of respondents believe Alberta is on the wrong track, compared with 37% who say it is headed in the right direction.Health care remains the dominant issue for residents, followed closely by inflation, the broader economy, and growing debate over provincial nationalism and separatist sentiment..The report highlights increasing tension around Alberta’s role within Canada. While 64% of respondents say the province should remain part of the country, support for independence has risen to 23%, with 54% expressing concern about separatist movements gaining traction.The findings come amid ongoing political debate over federal-provincial relations and economic pressures affecting households across the province.The Leger survey included responses from 1,003 Alberta residents aged 18 and older, collected between April 3 and April 6, 2026. Participants were recruited through an online panel and results were weighted by age, gender, region, and education to reflect provincial demographics. While a traditional margin of error does not apply to panel surveys, a probability sample of this size would typically carry a margin of error of ±3.1%, 19 times out of 20.