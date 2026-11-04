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POLL: Smith approval drops to 39% after Alberta referendum, but UCP support holds

Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi standing in front of a boxing ring.
Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi standing in front of a boxing ring.W/S Canva
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Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Marc Henry
Naheed Nenshi
Thinkhq