Poll suggests Liberal political failure from capital gains tax increase

When it comes to the Liberal government, tax policies aimed at wooing younger Canadian adults, and mass confusion over what said policies really entail, it’s déjà vu all over again for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. New data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds Canadians more opposed than supportive of the increase in the capital gains inclusion rate set to take effect on Friday. Not unlike Canadians’ reactions over the last several months regarding the impact on their household wallets from carbon pricing and rebates, people in this country — and critically — the young people Liberals desperately need to woo back from the Conservatives and NDP — aren’t convinced an increase in the capital gains tax will make their lives more affordable or their opportunities more equitable. Related: Carbon Tax: Perceptions of insufficient rebates, cost of living concern & questions over efficacy send support plummeting Fully one-in-five believe their after-tax income will be reduced as a result of the change over the next five years. Considering that the Trudeau government says 0.1% in Canada will be affected by the increase this year, the disconnect is stark. Among 18-to-34-year-old’s, one-in-three (34%) support the increase of the inclusion rate for capital gains, while slightly more oppose it (38%) and a similar number are unsure (29%). For those older than 44, majority opposition is evident. Those voicing the most opposition are those most likely to be affected, Canadians with household incomes higher than $200,000 per year. Within this group, two-in-five strongly oppose (40%) and one-in-five oppose (20%) the change to the inclusion rate. However, those with lower incomes voice considerable opposition as well. Among those with household incomes lower than $50,000, one-third support the change (33%), but two-in-five oppose it (40%). Another 27% are unsure, suggesting the Liberal government’s communication on this file is not punching through. With little boost from this latest policy salvo, the Liberal government continues to occupy a disadvantageous position in the larger political battle. Asked how they would vote if an election were held imminently, the Conservative Party of Canada (42%) double the Liberals (21%) and New Democrats (20%), who sit in a statistical tie for second place.Three-in-five Canadians say they have been following or having discussions about the capital gains inclusion rate change. The least likely to be following are 18-to-34-year-old’s, within which group half say they’ve heard little or nothing about it.Would-be Conservative Party voters are more likely than other partisans across all income levels to say they will pay more when this change takes place.Three-in-10 (28%) currently say they approve of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while 67 per cent disapprove. Conservative Party and opposition leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh are both viewed unfavourably by half, and favourably by two-in-five.