Poll suggests Ontario Liberals face low recognition ahead of leadership race

Valentin said Marit Stiles and Mike Schreiner are the most established opposition leaders tested in the survey, though both still face significant unfamiliarity among voters.

The poll surveyed 1,000 Ontarians between Feb. 20 and Feb. 22 using interactive voice response technology and random digit dialing of landline and cellphone numbers. The margin of error is ±3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Stiles, leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party, recorded the highest favourability rating among the figures tested. Twenty-eight % of respondents said they viewed her favourably, compared to 25 % unfavourably. Another 18 % said they were unsure, while 30 % said they were not familiar with her.

Support for Stiles was strongest among younger voters, with 36 % of those aged 18 to 34 reporting a favourable impression.

Schreiner, leader of the Green Party of Ontario, registered a 22 % favourability rating and a 20 % unfavourable rating. However, 38 % of respondents said they were not familiar enough with him to express an opinion.