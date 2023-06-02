Canadian Armed Forces

A new study from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds seven-in-10 Canadians agreed with the statements “Canadians take their international security for granted”, “Canada is not a military country”, and “Canada relies too much on the United States for its security,” with the remainder in disagreement or unsure.

Canada’s defence spending has been subject to international headlines in recent months after news that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau privately admitted this country will likely never spend two per cent of its GDP on defence, as NATO allies agreed to do. It appears Canadians share many of the international community’s concerns about under-spending.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

rianc
rianc

The big issue in Canada is except for the War of 1812, Canada has never been invaded. So too many Canadians feel safe not spending on national defence. Yet because we don't spend on defence, we are incapable of actually protecting our sovereignty in the arctic of really being a full participating member of NORAD and NATO which diminishes us on the world stage. I don't even feel that the Conservatives spend enough on defence whenever they get a chance to form government. All of the other parties are opening hostile to the military and spending on it. This is to the detriment of Canadians who need assistance fleeing areas of war or natural disasters since they are left to fend for themselves or the benevolence of other countries.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Well unless things have changed, there are more police officers in New York State then combined Canadian Armed Forces members across all of Canada. Who in their right mind would join a force where if you are permanently injured in the line of duty, you are told you are asking for too much, and offered Medical Assistance in Dying instead of a wheelchair ramp? When that very same government rewards 4 convicted terrorists with 10.6 million dollars each?

Where if you resist an experimental vaccine you are publicly shamed, ridiculed, and dishonorably discharged? Where some raw recruits are more special than others? Where if you and your parents were born in this country, you might not even be able to join? Soon the only reason the Communist Chinese doesn't just move in, is because senile Joe Biden won't like it, and would rather nuke our country off the planet, then allow Justin to give away our country to his masters.

Left Coast
Left Coast

As China is taking over Canada . . . funding politicians, skewing Elections, bribing Media, Universities & buying up Businesses & Farmland . . . Canada's least concern should be the completely feckless ghost from the past NATO.

What about the Security of the Homeland?

Current Govt is in the Pocket of the CCP and are proud of it.

Could we wake up one morning and have become Hong Kong WEST?

