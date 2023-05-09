UCP pulls ahead of NDP in new poll
Western Standard Photo

A new Mainstreet Research poll has the United Conservative Party in the lead ahead of the Alberta NDP by seven points.

On Tuesday, Mainstreet Research released a new poll and said 50% of voters would choose UCP leader Danielle Smith and 43% said they would vote for Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley. The Alberta Party was next on the list with 4% of people saying they would support it, while 2% is undecided and 1% chose the Green Party of Alberta

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.