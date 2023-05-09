A new Mainstreet Research poll has the United Conservative Party in the lead ahead of the Alberta NDP by seven points.
On Tuesday, Mainstreet Research released a new poll and said 50% of voters would choose UCP leader Danielle Smith and 43% said they would vote for Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley. The Alberta Party was next on the list with 4% of people saying they would support it, while 2% is undecided and 1% chose the Green Party of Alberta
The analysis in the report is based on the results of a survey conducted from May 1 to May 2, among a sample of 1524 adults.
The survey was conducted using automated telephone interviews (Smart IVR). Respondents were interviewed on landlines and cellular phones.
The survey is intended to represent the voting population in Alberta.
In terms of Notley, voters were asked if they believed her positions are too far right, too far left or just about right.
Alberta voters believe Notley is too far left with 46% voting "too far left" while only 13% said too far right and 41% voting "about right."
The same question was asked to voters about Smith. In terms of Smith, voters were asked, do you think her positions are too far right, too far left or just about right?
Only 10% said Smith was too far left, while 44% responded and said she was too far right and 47% said "about right."
Voters were also asked who they would vote for federally if an election was called. Voters were asked if a federal election were held today, which party would they vote for?
Conservative Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre came in first with 55% saying they would vote for him, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received 18%. Jagmeet Singh and the NDP were next on the list with 13% saying they would vote NDP federally. The People’s Party of Canada (PPC) was next on the list with 3% support while 8% were undecided, 1% chose the Green Party and 1% said other.
The margin of error for the poll is +/- 2.5% at the 95% confidence level. Margins of error are higher in each subsample. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.