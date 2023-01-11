Perhaps it’s time to start a GoFundMe page for Elon Musk.
The poor guy has been through a lot of hell over the last four or five months.
Spending US$44 billion to buy a left-wing dominated, money-losing social media giant.
Putting up with mainstream media journalists getting all huffy about having their accounts on Twitter suspended because they broke one of his rules.
Times were much better for Elon before all this.
Just last January he became the second person in history to amass a personal value of more than US$200 billion, just after Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, crested that mark.
Just months later, Musk overtook Bezos as the world’s No. 1 richest man, a title he lost in mid-December to Bernard Arnault, CEO and Chair of Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.
But now, he is the first, and so far, only, person to see his net worth drop by US$200 billion, a world record, according to the Guinness Book of World Records (GWR).
Forbes says, since November 2021, Musk lost about US$182 billion, however, in a blog, GWR says “the exact figure is almost impossible to ascertain,” with other sources suggesting the lost amount is closer to US$200 billion.
That far surpasses the previous record of loss in value of US$58.6 billion by Masayoshi Son the CEO of SoftBank, a high-tech investment company.
Whether it’s $182 billion or $200 billion, it means little to most of us; we won’t ever live in those strata.
But it must be a life changer for Musk.
Maybe a GoFundMe is called for, because there is no indication, at this point, Musk will be able to recover.
Forbes estimates Musk’s net worth, due in large part to the poor performance of Tesla’s stock, plummeted from US$320 billion in 2021 to US$138 billion as of now (January 2023).
With the vast majority of Musk’s fortune hinged to Tesla stock, the 65% drop in the company’s value in 2022 was the black eye in a storm of financial woes that knocked off his status as the world’s richest person.
However, it appears Musk is taking it well.
“Long-term fundamentals are extremely strong. Short-term market madness is unpredictable,” Musk tweeted Dec. 30, 2022.
So, after giving it some more thought, a GoFundMe page probably isn’t needed.
He’s still the world’s second-richest person.
Columnist
Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.
