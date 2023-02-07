Well-known gamer dies of unknown cause

Sophia Dinverno, 23, produced gaming videos based on the Star Stable theme on YouTube

 Photo Credit: Facebook

A well-known gamer on YouTube from Jackson County MI died suddenly from an unknown cause.

Sophia Dinverno, 23, produced gaming videos based on the Star Stable theme on YouTube, where she goes by the name Violet Flowergarden. Currently, she has 178,000 subscribers. 

Rest In Peace Violet Flowergarden

A beautiful soul, gone too soon. We will remember you always.

End Photo: Credits to Violet Flowergarden

Trail ride credits: Thankyou to Wild Hearts Gang for hosting such a beautiful rememberance ride.

Trail Guide : Clementine Rockwood of Wild Hearts Gang.

Please feel free to join our open server! We love new friends💕

Update:

Just wanted to express our gratitude to all of you for sharing your thoughts and memories of Violet. We are all so saddened by the passing of this amazing young woman. There are no words to express how touched we are that you wanted to share this beautiful memory with us❤️ Thankyou.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.