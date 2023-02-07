Popular 23-year-old gamer dies suddenly of an unknown cause Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Author twitter Author email Feb 7, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sophia Dinverno, 23, produced gaming videos based on the Star Stable theme on YouTube Photo Credit: Facebook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A well-known gamer on YouTube from Jackson County MI died suddenly from an unknown cause.Sophia Dinverno, 23, produced gaming videos based on the Star Stable theme on YouTube, where she goes by the name Violet Flowergarden. Currently, she has 178,000 subscribers. “Dinverno, Sophia Maureen of Grass Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 17, at the age of 23,” her obituary reads. Rest In Peace Violet Flowergarden A beautiful soul, gone too soon. We will remember you always. End Photo: Credits to Violet Flowergarden Trail ride credits: Thankyou to Wild Hearts Gang for hosting such a beautiful rememberance ride. Trail Guide : Clementine Rockwood of Wild Hearts Gang. Please feel free to join our open server! We love new friends💕 Update: Just wanted to express our gratitude to all of you for sharing your thoughts and memories of Violet. We are all so saddened by the passing of this amazing young woman. There are no words to express how touched we are that you wanted to share this beautiful memory with us❤️ Thankyou. According to friends, Dinverno was an enthusiastic athlete and dancer who also had a deep love for horse riding. “Sophia was a joy to watch as a member of the Jackson Dance Company performing in yearly recitals and competitions,” her obituary reads.News of Dinverno’s death prompted an outpouring of sadness and support from the Star Stable community.A virtual “memorial ride” dedicated to Dinverno was hosted by the Wild Hearts Gang, a group of Star Stable players, on January 26.Dinverno’s cause of death is still under investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Catholic student opposed to biological males in women’s washrooms arrested for attending school Close to 35,000 migrants abandon NYC for Canada with taxpayer-funded bus tickets Baber warns Canada turning into communist country Parent furious transgendered men allowed into girls' changing room at Calgary pools Liberals, NDP vote against Conservative motion to fix bail system
