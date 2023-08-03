Oregon Health and Science University

Oregon Health and Science University Hospital in Portland 

 Courtesy Christine Torres Hicks/OHSU

Portland resident Marlene was told she can no longer receive cancer treatment at Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) after she denounced a transgender flag at the entrance. 

Marlene's last name is being withheld by Libs of TikTok at her request.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

Is the new Hippocratic Oath to first do maximum harm?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.