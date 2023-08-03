Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Portland resident Marlene was told she can no longer receive cancer treatment at Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) after she denounced a transgender flag at the entrance.
Marlene's last name is being withheld by Libs of TikTok at her request.
“She told us that they requested she go for ‘re-education,' and she refused,” tweeted Libs of TikTok on Wednesday.
A woman receiving cancer treatment at @OHSUNews was told she can no longer be a patient at the clinic after she sent a message criticizing a trans flag hanging prominently at the entrance. She told us that they requested she go for “re-education” and she refused. pic.twitter.com/WdAvRoYoMV
Marlene said she does not “feel comfortable as a gender critical woman, who believes gender to be nonsense and sexed bodies to be a reality.”
“I do not feel comfortable coming into Richmond with that enormous transgenderism banner hanging like a Nazi flag behind the reception desk,” said Marlene.
“Where is the flag for women?”
She said she has been threatened with rape and death on Twitter by transgender activists, so it is daunting to go for treatment with a flag indicating anyone can be a woman. She said the flag negates women.
Marlene said women “are being told, once again what we are and what we may be, is to be defined by men who have some preferences they’d like enforced, which include penised men claiming every female's right to privacy and protection from male pattern sexual violence.”
“XY male violence toward women is undimmed by any level of transition,” she said.
OHSU responded that Marlene would be discharged from receiving medical care at the Richmond Family Medical Clinic.
“This action is being taken because of ongoing disrespectful and hurtful remarks about our LGBTQ community and staff,” said OHSU.
“The provider staff at the Richmond Clinic will continue to provide for your urgent healthcare needs until 7/29/2023.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Is the new Hippocratic Oath to first do maximum harm?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.