Porto

Portugal, once lauded for decriminalizing drug possession, is now mired in addiction and social decay.

Anthony Faiola and Catarina Fernandesgave Washington Post readers' snapshots of the port city of Porto in their July 7, 2023 article, “Once hailed for decriminalizing drugs, Portugal is now having doubts.”

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

bobbones
Stupid is as stupid does. How can a government be so oblivious to the obvious? If you legalize/normalize a mind altering substance it will be used, and eventually by the susceptible, abused. There are additional motivators for substance usage and they are rooted in the very character of our social-economic order and thus not immediately subject to change. That being the case the primary alternative is de-legitimization, criminalization and regulation.

Rusty Pipes
This is starting to affect Vancouver more and more. Soon Vancouver will just another shi-thole drug and crime infested city.

john.lankers
Name me one politician who said, "Sorry, we were wrong, we have to take a different approach". There are none, they all keep repeating the same garbage expecting a different outcome ever time. It takes a drastic change in government to reverse this disastrous course, I applaud Danielle Smith for being a front runner in Canada, and maybe around the world, for actively helping drug users to kick the habit and put their life back together.

guest1226
Thank you Danielle Smith for the Alberta Model, that by now is watched and approved world wide. Maybe soon we can take back parental control of their own kids, rather than the SOGI- School board takeover. It's homeschooling until. Plz get informed. Kids should not be farmed out to corrupted School Boards. Helena Guenther

Jimmycanuk2011
👍

BoomerOG
This is the result of mistaking abstract goals for results. Shutdown the evil cruel mental health facilities; check. Create massive homelessness; oh well. Classic means end inversion.

PersonOne
Why do people continue to be surprised when decriminalization of drugs leads to addiction and social disorder? Look at countries with no significant social disorder. Compare polices. Its not rocket science.

