Calgary Herald

Calgary Herald

 Courtesy CRESA

Postmedia is shuttering the doors of 12 of its Alberta community print newspapers, effective Feb. 27, moving them to digital-only platforms in an apparent move to put a Bandaid on bleeding revenues.

In addition to the 12 community papers, Postmedia also publishes the Calgary Sun, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Sun and Edmonton Journal.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

LibertyOrDeath
LibertyOrDeath

Another propaganda factory buckling under the weight of its own BS? Could it be that people are no longer eating the bugs they're serving? Now do CBC.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Surprise, Surprise!

The main stream media is unable to survive even with government donations to 'reliable' media organizations. Meanwhile, independent news sources are thriving, alblight on strict budgets.

No wonder Trudeau wants to see the independents shutdown. Who would he have to peddle his horse manure?

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Well, makes sense, why spend on a building when you dont need a building. Or rent smaller space, as online does not need the same massive real estate. News will never NOT be important, in fact it is more important than ever. It is the deliver system that changes. What all journalists need to the ability to report over an array of platforms, and NOT BE CENSORED BY THE GOVERNMENT.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.