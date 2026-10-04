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Postmedia ends print editions at six Northern Ontario newspapers despite millions in federal support

Postmedia will scrap print editions at six Northern Ontario newspapers and shut down a regional weekly, cutting 11 jobs despite receiving millions in federal grants, contracts and wage subsidies.
Postmedia will scrap print editions at six Northern Ontario newspapers and shut down a regional weekly, cutting 11 jobs despite receiving millions in federal grants, contracts and wage subsidies.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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North Bay
Andrew Macleod
Northern Ontario
Thomas Ripley
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