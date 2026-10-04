Postmedia ends print editions at six Northern Ontario newspapers despite millions in federal support

CALGARY — Postmedia will scrap print editions at six Northern Ontario newspapers and shut down a regional weekly, cutting 11 jobs despite receiving millions in federal grants, contracts and wage subsidies.The country’s largest newspaper chain announced the changes in a staff notice, Blacklock’s Reporter reported. Its North Bay printing plant will close October 31, ending print production for publications including the 119-year-old North Bay Nugget.“While decisions that impact our people are difficult, they are made with a clear focus on the journalism our communities rely on and the long-term success of our publications,” CEO Andrew MacLeod wrote.“In addition to these changes the Cochrane Times-Post will cease publication at the end of October.”The other newspapers losing their print editions are the Sault Star, founded in 1901; Sudbury Star, founded in 1909; Timmins Daily Press, founded in 1933; Elliot Lake Standard, founded in 1957; and Espanola Mid-North Monitor, founded in 1978.MacLeod said the company would continue providing journalism in the region and that the changes would not eliminate editorial positions.“Trusted local journalism is at the heart of our brands,” he wrote. “We remain committed to serving the Northern Ontario market. No editorial roles are impacted by these changes.”The decision ends a print tradition at the Nugget that included two internationally significant scoops: the birth of the Dionne quintuplets in 1934 and a 1938 report exposing naturalist Grey Owl as English immigrant Archie Belaney, rather than the Canadian-born indigenous man he claimed to be..Postmedia closes a dozen Alberta print editions, sells Herald building.The cutbacks follow substantial financial support for Postmedia.According to accounts cited by Blacklock’s, the chain last year received $1,031,379 in Canadian Heritage grants, $7,484,107 in sole-sourced federal contracts and $13.1 million in wage subsidies. The subsidy program provides up to $29,750 annually per newsroom employee.Postmedia also received $9 million in Google funding under the federal Online News Act.Canadian Heritage’s own internal records have acknowledged that newspaper closures and job losses continued despite government support.“Since the beginning of the pandemic 78 news outlets closed including 65 community newspapers,” said a March 3, 2023 briefing note titled Federal Support For Journalistic Content.The note said government assistance and a rebound in advertising revenue had helped some news organizations achieve stability and growth. However, while 16 community newspapers had reopened since the peak of pandemic closures, overall job losses continued to rise.Heritage officials also acknowledged the industry’s ongoing decline during testimony before the Senate transport and communications committee in 2023.“We have seen a significant decline in journalism,” testified Thomas Ripley, then associate assistant deputy heritage minister.“Notwithstanding those interventions, we continued to see a decline in news.”Federal focus groups have also found limited enthusiasm for making support for the news industry a government priority.“Asked whether they felt that protecting and supporting the Canadian news industry should be a priority for the federal government, few agreed,” said a 2024 Privy Council report titled Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views.Participants pointed instead to housing affordability and the cost of living as more pressing priorities for Ottawa.