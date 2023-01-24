Postmedia Network announced it will be cutting 11% of its editorial staff to respond to financial problems — despite receiving massive government bailout cash.
“All properties will be affected by layoffs or restructuring,” said Postmedia Acting Senior Vice-President Gerry Nott at a Tuesday town hall.
The company, which owns publications such as the Calgary Sun and Herald, the Edmonton Sun and Journal and the Vancouver Sun and Province, has roughly 650 staffers — with an 11% chop means about 70 people will lose their jobs.
Toronto Star columnist Bruce Arthur said he would be “thinking of my colleagues at Postmedia today.”
“I spent 14 years there, was laid off once at the very start, and have seen this same pattern, over and over,” said Arthur.
“It's self-evisceration, and it's terrible.”
It announced the Calgary Herald building was sold for $17.3 million to U-Haul.
Postmedia posted a net loss in the last quarter of $15.9 million, compared to $4.4 million in the same period the prior year.
It was revealed in 2021 Postmedia received $10.8 million from the media bailout, $40.3 million from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, and $1 million from the Quebec government’s media subsidy program.
Despite all of the funding, Postmedia shut down 15 community newspapers, scrapped 70 jobs, and reduced salaries of employees making more than $60,000 per year in 2020.
Postmedia recorded a $52.8 million net profit in 2021.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
No worries
All the content comes straight from Joseph Goebbels at the PMO anyways so nothing will change
Our mainstream media has pretty well failed and their dreams of a socialist world has not worked and we are going back to common sense.
Don't fret, Home Depot and most city police and transit departments are hiring.
When your just printing what the Reichminister sends you, editors are kinda meaningless.
National Post has demonstrated a remarkable tendency to oppose the ruling junta...
Considering some of the comments, it may be appropriate to point out that Postmedia - such papers as the Sun venues, National Post etc are one of the few msm/legacy media that are attempting to report the considerable problematic issues regarding the current Liberal/subNDP government. Rex Murphy (National Post) is not noted for giving this government a pass....
From this point of view, they are at least attempting a balanced even objective perspective on the Canadian political landscape.
Even noting some of their comments on their articles illustrates the tendency towards a more politically center right leaning. Further supported by the increasing number of Liberal/subNDP supportive commenters appearing - a sign an election is possible?
I agree, although I would like to see Postmedia publications such as the Calgary Herald and Calgary Sun relegated to the dustbin.
Good riddance, I hope they collapse completely. Maybe the journalist can can work elsewhere, WS maybe or other independent new places?
What happens when you're a lazy bones reporter.
Wonder how much bail out money went straight into the owners bank accounts
This is fantastic news! Other than getting rid of the Liberal Party of Canada, this is the next best thing [eliminating state directed editorial writers] to make Canada better. Unfortunately, it was only 11% of them.
Suspect that it may be more appropriate to wish this on media such as Canadian Press (TORSTAR, Globe & Mail, etc), Global, Bell and similar.
Should have stuck with the truth I guess??? Facts, you know..still matter more than your opinions
