Postmedia building

Postmedia's building in Toronto photographed in 2020.

 Courtesy Michael Wilson/CBC

Postmedia Network announced it will be cutting 11% of its editorial staff to respond to financial problems — despite receiving massive government bailout cash.

“All properties will be affected by layoffs or restructuring,” said Postmedia Acting Senior Vice-President Gerry Nott at a Tuesday town hall. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(13) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

No worries

All the content comes straight from Joseph Goebbels at the PMO anyways so nothing will change

mcumming
mcumming

Our mainstream media has pretty well failed and their dreams of a socialist world has not worked and we are going back to common sense.

Grinder
Grinder

Don't fret, Home Depot and most city police and transit departments are hiring.

MTDEF
MTDEF

When your just printing what the Reichminister sends you, editors are kinda meaningless.

MLC
MLC

National Post has demonstrated a remarkable tendency to oppose the ruling junta...

MLC
MLC

Considering some of the comments, it may be appropriate to point out that Postmedia - such papers as the Sun venues, National Post etc are one of the few msm/legacy media that are attempting to report the considerable problematic issues regarding the current Liberal/subNDP government. Rex Murphy (National Post) is not noted for giving this government a pass....

From this point of view, they are at least attempting a balanced even objective perspective on the Canadian political landscape.

Even noting some of their comments on their articles illustrates the tendency towards a more politically center right leaning. Further supported by the increasing number of Liberal/subNDP supportive commenters appearing - a sign an election is possible?

guest50
guest50

I agree, although I would like to see Postmedia publications such as the Calgary Herald and Calgary Sun relegated to the dustbin.

BERNHARTMARTENS
BERNHARTMARTENS

Good riddance, I hope they collapse completely. Maybe the journalist can can work elsewhere, WS maybe or other independent new places?

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

What happens when you're a lazy bones reporter.

guest310
guest310

Wonder how much bail out money went straight into the owners bank accounts

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

This is fantastic news! Other than getting rid of the Liberal Party of Canada, this is the next best thing [eliminating state directed editorial writers] to make Canada better. Unfortunately, it was only 11% of them.

MLC
MLC

Suspect that it may be more appropriate to wish this on media such as Canadian Press (TORSTAR, Globe & Mail, etc), Global, Bell and similar.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Should have stuck with the truth I guess??? Facts, you know..still matter more than your opinions

