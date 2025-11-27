UPDATED: Potential for Stephen Guilbeault to leave cabinet over pipeline deal

Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and former environment minister Steven Guilbeault may not be finished weighing his future in Prime Minister Mark Carney’s cabinet as the government moves forward on a major new energy pact with Alberta. While earlier reports suggested he would remain, according to the National Post a source close to Guilbeault now says he is reflecting and reviewing the agreement before deciding whether to stay in government. The memorandum of understanding signed Thursday outlines how Ottawa and Alberta will work together on energy, including suspending clean electricity regulations in the province and considering changes to the federal oil tanker ban to allow a potential new oil pipeline to British Columbia’s northwest coast..The deal represents one of the largest shifts in federal energy policy in years and has triggered strong reactions across the political spectrum.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith welcomed the signing and called the day historic. Carney described the agreement as a multifaceted plan that begins an industrial transformation and said the long term goal is a pipeline to Asia.The document references collaboration on several projects including artificial intelligence infrastructure, nuclear development, transmission systems and a planned carbon capture network. Alberta agreed to increase its industrial carbon tax to at least $130 per tonne in exchange for federal concessions, including pausing clean energy rules..Meanwhile, British Columbia Premier David Eby and several First Nations along the coast have publicly rejected the idea of a new pipeline, saying they were not consulted.Reaction in Ottawa continues to evolve. Conservative MP Pierre Paul-Hus said the deal appears more like a political gesture than a real plan, arguing Carney has the legal power to push a project forward but has chosen not to use it.He suggested the agreement may be designed to give Albertans the impression that a pipeline is coming, while privately reassuring Guilbeault that it will not happen..Inside the Liberal caucus, some MPs are uneasy, particularly in British Columbia and Quebec. According to Global News, a source close to Guilbeault said he believes he can accomplish more for the climate cause inside cabinet than outside it and is prepared to compromise, but added he wants to make the right decision and is taking time before confirming his next steps.Carney has avoided giving a direct answer when asked whether he can keep Guilbeault in cabinet. Speaking alongside Smith, he argued the pact is in Canada’s national interest..“Well, it is enough for the Government of Canada. I am the prime minister and my role is to make decisions in the interests of Alberta and Canada. What we are seeking are results and real emissions reductions and that requires investment in Alberta and British Columbia and right across the country,” he said.He added that the deal could unlock major carbon capture investment and help Canada become a global energy superpower. For now, the future of the pipeline and the future of Guilbeault in cabinet remain open questions and both outcomes could shape national politics in the months ahead.