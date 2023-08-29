Plastic Straws
A study shows paper straws may have toxic chemicals and be risky for people, animals and the environment.

Researchers found most paper and bamboo straws tested contained poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These chemicals can last a long time and may harm people's health over years of use.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

free the west
free the west

Plastic is inert. We should use it for strays. Oh wait...

northrungrader
northrungrader

Before the advent of paper straws I could buy a cold drink in a waxed paper cup and a plastic straw, the straw was unwrapped. Now lately it's a full plastic cup, plastic lid, and a paper straw that is 50% of the time in a plastic wrapper. Now we find out like everything else the government mandates, paper straws, could be detrimental to our health? We sure are saving the environment...

