Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
A study shows paper straws may have toxic chemicals and be risky for people, animals and the environment.
Researchers found most paper and bamboo straws tested contained poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These chemicals can last a long time and may harm people's health over years of use.
These 'eco-friendly' straws are supposed to be better for the environment compared to plastic straws, which are now banned.
Canada is trying to stop the use of single-use plastics, such as plastic straws, which are one of the main targets of the single-use plastics ban.
In December 2022, Environment Canada made it against the law to import or manufacture plastic straws, forks, knives and shopping bags. By the end of 2023, selling these items will also be illegal.
Even by the government's best estimates, the average person in Canada might have to spend more than $50 extra for these plastic-free alternatives annually.
The European study examined straws made from different materials found in stores and fast-food restaurants. The researchers found 18 out of 20 brands of paper straws had harmful PFAS chemicals. These chemicals were found less often in plastic and glass straws.
The study did not check whether these harmful PFAS chemicals leaked from the paper straws into the drinks.
The PFAS chemical most often found is perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), which has been banned worldwide since 2020.
The study found no harmful PFAS chemicals in any steel straws they tested.
The Belgian researchers said the amount of PFAS in the straws was low. Also, because people do not always use straws, they think the risk to human health is small.
But they did warn that these chemicals could build up in your body over many years.
These chemicals have been linked to various health issues. These include weaker responses to vaccines, lower birth weights, thyroid problems, higher cholesterol, liver damage and certain types of cancer such as kidney and testicular cancer.
The researchers said most paper straws have PFAS because they are used to make the straws water-resistant.
Dr. Thimo Groffen, from the University of Antwerp, said they wanted to see if these harmful PFAS chemicals were also in plant-based straws sold in Belgium. This is because these chemicals had been found in straws sold in the US.
After discovering these results, Groffen recommended using steel straws. However, he also said it's better to "avoid using straws at all" to be safe.
"Straws made from plant-based materials, such as paper and bamboo, are often advertised as being more sustainable and eco-friendly than those made from plastic,” said Groffen.
"However, the presence of PFAS in these straws means that's not necessarily true.”
PFAS chemicals are often used in outdoor clothes and non-stick pans because they can resist water, heat and stains.
Plastic is inert. We should use it for strays. Oh wait...
Before the advent of paper straws I could buy a cold drink in a waxed paper cup and a plastic straw, the straw was unwrapped. Now lately it's a full plastic cup, plastic lid, and a paper straw that is 50% of the time in a plastic wrapper. Now we find out like everything else the government mandates, paper straws, could be detrimental to our health? We sure are saving the environment...
