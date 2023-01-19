People’s Party of Canada spokesman Martin Masse says the principles of justice do not apply for COVID-19 after a Toronto woman was killed by hospital security guards for not wearing a mask.
“Given the massive assaults on our rights by governments over the past three years, and the repeated failure of our courts to uphold our fundamental rights with regard to COVID restrictions, Mr. (Maxime) Bernier finds it deeply troubling that another judge as well as Ontario's attorney general don't want our justice system to go to the bottom of this horrific story,” said Masse in a Wednesday statement.
It was revealed Monday Toronto resident Danielle Stephanie Warriner died following an altercation with security guards at Toronto General Hospital in 2020 after she refused to wear a mask.
An Ontario judge struck down the criminal trial which was set to begin in May, clearing the guards of any wrongdoing.
“There's been no accountability and there's a gaping hole in my heart," said Warriner's sister, Denise.
Here is the video from CBC News of her being restrained for not wearing her mask. Afterwards her lifeless body is wheeled away. A coroner's report stated she died from a brain injury resulting from a lack of oxygen "due to restraint asphyxia following struggle and exertion.” pic.twitter.com/jSbhmvHgTp
The lawsuit calls the security guards and Toronto General reckless and accuses them of inappropriate behaviour when they confronted Warriner when she wasn't wearing a mask. It alleges her death was a direct result of their actions that day, and it failed to contact the family for 11 days after the incident.
It was filed at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and named Toronto General security guards Amanda Rojas-Silva and Shane Hutley, the University Health Network, the guards' shift supervisor, the guard who handcuffed Warriner while being held on the ground, and the one who filmed the incident, but moved the security camera away as another one handcuffed her.
Justice system or no I believe Poilievre needs to make a statement on this.
Unbelievable. Whether the guards were right or wrong there should have been a legitimate investigation. We are devolving into a police state due to a bad flu where ordinary citizens have no say or rights.
