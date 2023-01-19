Maxime Bernier

People’s Party of Canada spokesman Martin Masse says the principles of justice do not apply for COVID-19 after a Toronto woman was killed by hospital security guards for not wearing a mask. 

“Given the massive assaults on our rights by governments over the past three years, and the repeated failure of our courts to uphold our fundamental rights with regard to COVID restrictions, Mr. (Maxime) Bernier finds it deeply troubling that another judge as well as Ontario's attorney general don't want our justice system to go to the bottom of this horrific story,” said Masse in a Wednesday statement.  

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Justice system or no I believe Poilievre needs to make a statement on this.

guest640
guest640

Unbelievable. Whether the guards were right or wrong there should have been a legitimate investigation. We are devolving into a police state due to a bad flu where ordinary citizens have no say or rights.

