PPC Leader Maxime Bernier on Canada politics

PPC Leader Maxime Bernier on Canada politics

 Courtesy Cory Morgan/Western Standard

The People’s Party of Canada (PPC) had its best non-election quarter for donations since its inception, collecting more than $720,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022. 

“In the previous election we were outspent by the establishment parties 20 to one,” said PPC Executive Director Daniel Tyrie in a Monday statement.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.