The People’s Party of Canada (PPC) had its best non-election quarter for donations since its inception, collecting more than $720,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022.
“In the previous election we were outspent by the establishment parties 20 to one,” said PPC Executive Director Daniel Tyrie in a Monday statement.
“Narrowing this financial disadvantage is crucial for our success in the next election and with the Elections Canada reimbursement due to our improved results in the last election, as well as more efficient fundraising, we are well on our way to accomplishing this goal.”
The statement said the PPC’s best fundraising quarter was the third-quarter of 2021 during the last Canadian election. It said it anticipates the final total for the last quarter to be about $750,000.
The average donation to the PPC was $77. The area with the largest percentage of donations was Ontario at 42.4%.
Subsequent to Ontario was British Columbia (21%). This was followed by Alberta (13.5%), Quebec (9.8%), and Manitoba (4.3%).
The statement said the PPC will use the funds for Leader Maxime Bernier’s travels to help build and guide its local teams, developing campaign tools to make for more effective candidates, expanding paid staff, and growing its war chest for the next election.
It said this fundraising quarter says plenty about the state of the party people will not hear from talking heads in the government-funded media. The talking heads state it's single issue anti-COVID-19 restrictions party and its time has passed.
According to them, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s election to the position selection will pull away the PPC’s support and finish them. The statement said the numbers prove these beliefs are false.
Tyrie said the PPC continues to grow. He added it has “a united and growing base of committed supporters and a vision for this country distinct from every other party.”
The statement predicted the party will continue to grow as more Canadians become familiar with it and its message.
“We have a lot of exciting projects in the works and anticipate 2023 will be a great year of growth for the party as we begin selecting candidates and preparing for the next election,” said Tyrie.
Bernier received the support of 95.6% of members during a leadership review in 2021.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
