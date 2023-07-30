The People’s Party of Canada has released updated financial information and issued physical membership cards for the first time.
The party recently filed its 2022 audited financial report with Elections Canada, covering the calendar year.
Both revenues and expenses were lower than in 2021 when a general election took place.
In 2022, the Party raised $1,588,796 in donations and $182,250 in membership fees.
The Party also received $700,018 in reimbursement from Elections Canada for expenses made during the 2021 general election. This corresponds to 50% of eligible expenses, as is the case for all parties that received at least 2% of the total vote across the country.
After adding transfers, interest income and revenues from promotional material, total revenues for 2022 amounted to $2,563,972.
The party spent $613,644 on salaries and benefits in 2022.
The party had 9 full-time employees at the end of the year, including the leader, Maxime Bernier.
Employees received a 5% salary raise to account for inflation, except for Bernier, whose salary has remained at $104,000 since 2020.
The party also paid $298,376 in professional fees to non-staffers.
In 2022, the party also spent $36,422 on office supplies, $84,951 on its database, $6,685 on telecommunications, $55,766 on interest and bank charges, $39,093 on rent and $196,939 on travel.
While expenses on salaries, professional fees and rent went up compared with the previous year, they went down considerably on advertising, supporters rallies, office supplies, database, interest and bank charges, and travel.
The party did not borrow any money to run its election campaigns in 2019 and 2021 and does not have any debt. It finished 2022 with a surplus of $889,592.
On Dec. 31, the party had $244,028 in cash and cash equivalents (money in the bank), $410,456 in accounts receivable (donations received in the last days of December but not yet transferred in their bank account), and $1,700,000 in term deposits and investments.
In an email to supporters, the party said it is putting money aside for the next election, which could come at any time given the minority government.
The Elections Canada spending cap during the 2021 election campaign was $30 million for each registered party.
The party notified supporters in a July 24 email it was also issuing physical membership cards due to popular demand.
“This has been long requested by our supporters and I am proud we have finally delivered!” said PPC Executive Director Daniel Tyrie.
“The membership card signifies your official affiliation with the PPC. By becoming a member, you'll be playing a vital role in shaping the future of our country and working towards the positive changes we all envision.”
Members of political parties are able to vote for, or put their name forward for, a position on their local party association. They are also eligible to seek nominations as candidates or vote in nomination races.
The People’s Party of Canada was launched in September 2018 and registered under the Canada Elections Act in January 2019. Members affirmed the leadership of founder Maxime Bernier with 95.6% of the vote in December 2021.
In a July 24 by-election in Calgary Heritage, PPC candidate Kelly Lorencz finished fourth with 649 votes, while Conservative Party winner Shuvaloy Majumdar received 15,803 votes.
