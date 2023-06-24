Kelly Lorencz

Kelly Lorencz

A day before Maxime Bernier placed second in a Manitoba by-election, a door opened for the PPC’s “western lieutenant,” Kelly Lorencz. 

On June 18, Prime Minister Trudeau set the Calgary Heritage by-election date for July 24. Lorencz didn’t wait for the formal announcement, and has already campaigned for more than two weeks in the riding.

fpenner
fpenner

Cons are every bit as dumb as libtards to keep re-electing the slime that they do. The lessor of two evils is why Canada has become what it has.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Imagine being so brainwashed that you think that standing up for your values is a bad thing. No wonder the Conservative Party of Canada doesn't have to worry about getting rid of their World Economic Forum members until after they are re-elected, their membership supports the ideals of the WEF.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Talk is cheap when you have zero chance of winning.

