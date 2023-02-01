PragerU personality Aldo Buttazzoni accused YouTube of grooming children with pro-sexual minority propaganda.
“I made an account and what I found was disgusting,” said Buttazzoni in a Tuesday tweet.
🧵 @YouTube Kids is grooming children with LGBTQ+ propaganda🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈 I made an account and what I found was disgusting— Aldo 🌞 (@AldoButtazzoni) January 31, 2023
Buttazzoni said he made an account for a nine- to 12-year-old child, and one of the first videos YouTube recommended was children meeting a gender non-conforming person.
He said there are a number of pro-sexual minority videos YouTube is promoting to children. Some of these videos are about concepts such as identity, queerness, and Pride Month.
The personality went on to say children do not have the capacity to understand these concepts. He called it “indoctrination.”
He said one of the most prominent channels for children’s accounts is Queer Kid Stuff, where they break down sexualities and detail what each of them are. The videos are about topics such as gayness, bisexuality, and transgenderism.
One of the most prominent channels on YT kids is “Queer Kid Stuff” where they break down the infinite sexualities in the LGBTQ+ group and detail what each letter means pic.twitter.com/MdRPYzmPa5— Aldo 🌞 (@AldoButtazzoni) January 31, 2023
Many of the episodes feature drag queens and queer children. Host Lindsay Amer is an American sexual minority activist and YouTuber.
One video explained how consent is about giving permission to a person or object. He said this was one of the most bizarre videos.
Buttazzoni said sexual minority activists say it is about children’s toys and playing, but “there is a more sinister undertone given the cultural rise of MAP’s (minor attracted people).” He offered the example of a man telling parental rights activist Billboard Chris children can consent to sex.
A video shows Billboard Chris tell a man children can consent to playing soccer with friends outside, but cannot agree to have sex.
“But you got all of these minor attracted people who want to lower the age of consent for everything and just basically give kids agency for everything in their lives and take away parental control completely,” said Chris.
“A mature adult who understands the concept of consent, why should we limit someone by their age” “Why should we couple age with consent?” Disgusting pic.twitter.com/VjYW5TJ6K7— Aldo 🌞 (@AldoButtazzoni) January 31, 2023
The man said he wants to eliminate age of consent for children.
“I think the two have no variable,” said the man.
Chris asked if 12-year-old children can consent to sex with adults. While it does not sound good, the man said people should not be limited by their age.
Buttazzoni said sexual minority activists are trying to push children have agency and can consent. The only logical conclusion is these exist through pedophilia.
He concluded by saying they're doing this by pushing the sexualization of children through drag shows.
“Children have a right to their innocence and to be safe from exposure to sexualized content online,” he said.
“These videos are not child friendly and YouTube is pushing them to indoctrinate kids.”
A group of children were sexualized after Dallas gay bar Mr. Misster hosted a drag show for children who tipped drag performers money in June.
“Why not enforce the law?” said BlazeTV host Alex Stein.
7 year olds tipping drag queens and hanging out in a 21 and up bar & the Dallas Police dept is letting it happen….why not enforce the law? @DallasPD @Johnson4Dallas pic.twitter.com/aQCWqwlI2L— Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) June 4, 2022
Children as young as seven years old handed drag performers money. The drag queens shook their bodies and raised the roof.
