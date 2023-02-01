Montreal Pride

Montreal Pride

 Courtesy CBC

PragerU personality Aldo Buttazzoni accused YouTube of grooming children with pro-sexual minority propaganda. 

“I made an account and what I found was disgusting,” said Buttazzoni in a Tuesday tweet. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I believe if people knew the extent and people involved in pushing pedophilia most wouldn't believe it and deny it as a conspiracy theory. Cognitive dissonance.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.