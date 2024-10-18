Pre-Election Day poll shows BC Cons ahead of BC NDP — but not enough for majority

A survey conducted by Mainstreet Research on the last day before British Columbians head to the polls has shown the BC Conservatives ahead of the BC NDP.John Rustad and his crew of newcomers best Premier David Eby and the incumbents by five points in the popular vote..According to the poll, the Conservatives were the party of choice for 44.6% of respondents, while the NDP received 39.6%. The former saw a jump in support, while the former lost ground. The BC Greens came in at 12%, a slight decrease.Modelling showed the Conservatives finishing with 46 seats, just shy of the 47 needed to form government. The NDP were predicted to take 45, with the Greens holding on to two.Mainstreet Research put the Conservatives' chances of forming a majority or minority government at 56.3% and 4.9%, respectively. For the NDP, those numbers were 32.5% and 6.3%, respectively.If this prediction proves accurate and no party achieves a majority, it will mark just the second time since 1952 that such a situation has played out in the province. In 2017, the BC Liberals won 43 seats, the NDP 41, the Greens 3.That year, the Greens sided with the NDP and formed government under John Horgan after Liberal leader Christy Clark's speech from the throne was voted down. .During the televised leaders debate earlier this month, Greens head Sonia Furstenau argued that the province was "the least polarized" in the years between 2017 and 2020 because parties were forced to work together. She advocated for an end to the essentially two-party system in BC, suggesting it would revive "the common ground."