News

Pre-Election Day poll shows BC Cons ahead of BC NDP — but not enough for majority

John Rustad and his crew of newcomers best Premier David Eby and the incumbents by five points in the popular vote.
David Eby and John Rustad
David Eby and John RustadIllustration by Jarryd Jaeger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
David Eby
Poll
Bc Conservatives
John Rustad
Bc Ndp
Mainstreet Research
John Horgan
Christy Clark
Sonia Furstenau
Bc Greens
majority
minority
2017

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news