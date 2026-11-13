PREDATOR ON THE STREETS: Edmonton police warn violent sexual offender poses significant risk after release

Edmonton police are warning residents that a convicted violent sexual offender who assaulted an elderly woman in Calgary is being released into the community after serving his prison sentence.Paul Algino Barrett, 27, has been designated a Dangerous Offender by the courts and is considered a significant risk to public safety, according to a warning issued Friday by the Edmonton Police Service (EPS).“Based on information available to the Edmonton Police Service, Barrett is assessed as presenting a significant risk of harm to members of the community,” police said.Barrett was convicted in May 2024 of sexually assaulting an elderly woman who was unknown to him.The offence occurred in Calgary while Barrett was on probation. Police said he also breached conditions imposed on him at the time.The Calgary Police Service investigated the offences and laid charges.As part of his sentence, Barrett was designated a Dangerous Offender, a classification imposed by the courts on offenders who meet specific legal criteria involving serious violent or sexual crimes.Police said Barrett has now served his full custodial sentence and is scheduled to be released into the Edmonton area.He will remain under the supervision of Correctional Service Canada through a court-imposed Long-Term Supervision Order..Barrett will also be required to comply with conditions established by the Parole Board of Canada.Those conditions include wearing an electronic monitoring device, commonly known as an ankle bracelet, and living at a designated community-based facility approved by Correctional Service Canada.He is prohibited from entering drinking establishments or cannabis stores and cannot consume, purchase or possess alcohol or drugs, except prescribed medication and over-the-counter medications used as directed.Barrett must also obey a curfew established in writing by his parole supervisor.Another condition requires him to immediately report all sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with females to his parole supervisor.That requirement includes reporting attempts to establish relationships or friendships, as well as any changes to existing relationships.Police said the restrictions are intended to help manage the risk Barrett presents while living in the community.Barrett is described as 5-ft., 11-ins., 212 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.The EPS said it decided to issue the public warning after carefully reviewing information surrounding Barrett's anticipated release and considering the potential risks to the community.Police said the decision also involved weighing privacy concerns against the public's right to know about a potentially dangerous offender living in Edmonton.The warning is intended to give residents an opportunity to take appropriate safety precautions.However, police emphasized the information must not be used to justify harassment or vigilante action against Barrett.Anyone with information about possible criminal activity involving Barrett or suspected violations of his release conditions is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.