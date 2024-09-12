Premier Higgs, Ottawa in dispute over asylum seekers plan

Premier Blaine Higgs on Wednesday claimed the Trudeau Liberals in a conference call told premiers Ottawa would send thousands of asylum seekers to New Brunswick. The Liberals propose to “send 4,600 asylum seekers to New Brunswick without providing any federal financial assistance,” said Higgs at the Greater Moncton Chamber of Commerce, citing a conference call between federal officials and premiers on Tuesday.“This is an increase of more than 10 times our current level of asylum seekers.”Higgs said the New Brunswick “system is grappling our existing population explosion.” “Do you think Moncton could handle thousands more people without the housing to back that up?” he asked. . “New Brunswick is a welcoming province that embraces immigration. It's been key to our economic success as a province," continued Higgs. "But this would stretch our healthcare and education systems far beyond what they can handle. And we do not have enough housing to make sure both newcomers and people currently living in NB have a roof over their heads.”“We are calling on the Liberal government to drop this plan, and instead, deal with the backlog of asylum claims that their failed policies have created.”"This sudden and unilateral proposal by Ottawa is deeply concerning.”Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller reposted Higgs’ video on Twitter (“X”) and claimed “nobody said” the province would be “forced” to take that specific number of refugees. “This is a highly irresponsible comment by Premier Higgs,” wrote Miller. “While we expect every province to do their fair share in the federation when it comes to asylum seekers, nobody said we’d force New Brunswick to take 4,600 asylum seekers.” .At a national Liberal caucus meeting in Nanaimo, BC, Miller said Higgs' remarks were “largely” made up. "The allegations by Premier Higgs are largely fictitious," he said, adding the 4,600 refugees mentioned by Higgs is an "aspirational" number and the proposed New Brunswick number was "actually less than that.""We at no time have said that we would impose asylum seekers on provinces without financial compensation.""But in no circumstances will we be doing this without compensation or without consent from the provinces.”Miller confirmed other provincial leaders have said they don’t want any more asylum seekers, even if it meant more federal funding. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.