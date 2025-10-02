Premier issues mandates to unleash Alberta industries

Premier Danielle Smith has issued new mandate letters directing ministers to take action to unlock the potential of Alberta’s key industries and build prosperity for all communities.Ministers tasked include Rebecca Schulz (Environment and Protected Areas), Brian Jean (Energy and Minerals), RJ Sigurdson (Agriculture and Irrigation), and Rajan Sawhney (Indigenous Relations). They are instructed to work with partners, including indigenous communities, to grow sectors such as energy and agriculture while promoting environmental stewardship and economic opportunity.Schulz’s mandate focuses on defending Alberta against federal overreach, improving water access for municipalities, industry and agriculture, managing species at risk, and finalizing strategies for oil sands water management and tailings reclamation. She said Albertans want a common-sense approach to conservation, and that is what she intends to deliver.Jean is tasked with expanding oil production to six million barrels per day by 2030 and eight million by 2035, defending Alberta’s natural resources, advancing pipelines to Canada and the U.S., and speeding up provincial project approvals. He emphasized putting Albertans first while modernizing the energy and minerals sector.Sigurdson’s priorities include cutting red tape, increasing the competitiveness of Alberta’s agricultural products, modernizing irrigation infrastructure, and ensuring long-term soil health and biodiversity. He said record-breaking job creation and investment will continue as the agriculture sector grows.Sawhney is responsible for respecting treaties and constitutional rights while partnering with indigenous communities on pipeline and development projects. She will expand economic reconciliation opportunities and advocate for federal adoption of Alberta’s consultation approach for nation-building projects. She stressed that indigenous equity in major projects drives investment and builds long-term prosperity..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.