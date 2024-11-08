News

Premier slams Halifax school for telling military no uniforms on Remembrance Day

Conservative Premier Tim Houston has condemned a Halifax elementary school for demanding serving military members and veterans ditch their uniforms on Remembrance Day.
Conservative Premier Tim Houston has condemned a Halifax elementary school for demanding serving military members and veterans ditch their uniforms on Remembrance Day.
