Premier slams Halifax school for telling military no uniforms on Remembrance Day

Conservative Premier Tim Houston has condemned a Halifax elementary school for demanding serving military members and veterans ditch their uniforms on Remembrance Day. Houston accused the decision makers at Sackville Heights Elementary School of having “forgotten this sacred obligation.””“In demanding that veterans and members of the Canadian Armed Forces not wear their uniforms while observing Remembrance Day, the leaders at this school are disgracing themselves while demeaning the people who protect our country,” wrote Houston on social media.“Remembrance Day is a day on which we honour those who serve and remember those who have sacrificed so much to keep us safe."“If the people behind this decision had a shred of the courage that our veterans have, this cowardly and insulting idea would have been rejected immediately.".The school has since rescinded its insistence members not represent the military on the one day a year set aside to commemorate fallen soldiers, a request made in the school’s November newsletter.The letter said “(given the) diverse makeup of our school community (and) being responsive to our students,” any current and former members of the Canadian Armed Forces attending the school’s Remembrance Day services should consider leaving their uniforms at home.Soldiers wearing civilian clothing would “maintain a welcoming environment” for all in attendance,” states the letter, per Global News.The principal issued an updated newsletter featuring an apology, reported The Laker.“I recognize this request has caused harm, and I am deeply sorry,” it reads.“Our school is extremely diverse and some students who have come from countries experiencing conflict have expressed discomfort with images of war, which includes those of individuals in military uniforms.”“Our goal was to ensure that everyone taking part in the ceremony could feel comfortable.”“We welcome military family members to come dressed in the attire that makes them most comfortable, including uniforms. Please contact the office to confirm attendance.”“If your child has concerns about seeing members in uniform, please don’t hesitate to reach out … directly and we will ensure everyone is accommodated in a way that makes them feel safe.”