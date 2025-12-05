Premier's approval rankings: Kinew first, Ford and Eby face challenges, Smith faces independence conundrum

Canada’s final premier approval rankings of 2025 show a divided landscape among provincial leaders, with Manitoba’s Wab Kinew topping national support while Ontario and Quebec remain the most dissatisfied provinces. The numbers, released by the Angus Reid Institute this week, cap a year marked by economic uncertainty, interprovincial tension, and conflict over energy development..Ford slides as Ontario discontent growsOntario Premier Doug Ford finished the year near the bottom of national approval standings, falling seven points to 34%. The decline comes despite dominating headlines earlier in the fall with a high-profile ad featuring former U.S. president Ronald Reagan — a spot that drew praise from over half of surveyed Canadians, even as critics questioned its relevance to domestic priorities.As inflation, climate policy reversals and northern development projects weigh more heavily on Ontarians, Ford’s government forecasts a $13.5-billion deficit alongside sluggish growth. Opposition parties continue to hammer the PCs on emissions targets and the Ring of Fire development, arguing that major files remain stalled or uncertain heading into 2026..Smith holds steady amid pipeline debateAlberta Premier Danielle Smith remains in mid-pack, with approval dipping slightly to 44%. After signing a memorandum of understanding with Ottawa on energy development, Smith has been urging unity inside her party and cautioning independence factions against walking away from the federation.Skepticism persists among Albertans who want concrete progress on pipeline infrastructure rather than verbal agreements, while others criticize the UCP’s stance on renewable energy. A petition led by former PC deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk is adding pressure, as independence resurfaces as a live political issue in the province.Also pressure from the Alberta Prosperity Project at the recent UCP convention has shown cracks in the UCP that weren't visible previously..Eby static as B.C. weighs pipeline access and deficitsIn British Columbia, Premier David Eby ends the year at 40% approval virtually unchanged in recent months as debate intensifies over Alberta’s push for a west-bound bitumen pipeline. Eby has signalled openness to discussions provided the federal tanker moratorium stays intact, though critics say the government must first address cost-of-living concerns, housing, and health-care wait times.B.C. faces what could be a record deficit surpassing $11 billion. Meanwhile, opposition turmoil continues after B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad resigned following internal discord and caucus defections, leaving the province’s alternative options unsettled heading into 2026..Moe steady as Saskatchewan navigates trade strainSaskatchewan Premier Scott Moe retains stable support, with 50% of residents backing his performance. Moe has spent the year pressing Ottawa for regulatory reforms and broader investment incentives, warning that trade disputes with the U.S., China, and India are hurting provincial revenues.Health-care capacity remains a persistent issue, highlighted by an open letter from hundreds of health-care workers demanding attention to emergency room pressures. Even so, Moe remains one of the few premiers holding approval around the 50% mark through 2025..Kinew closes the year on topManitoba Premier Wab Kinew ends the year as Canada’s most approved-of provincial leader, narrowly ahead of New Brunswick’s Susan Holt. Approval dipped ten points since June, but Kinew continues to command leading support nationally.The government recently confirmed the start of a landfill search for missing woman Ashlee Christine Shingoose, fulfilling a high-profile campaign commitment. While Manitoba was left off early federal major-project lists, Ottawa and Winnipeg jointly identified the Port of Churchill Plus initiative as a strategic priority aimed at expanding northern trade capacity.