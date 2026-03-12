President of national gay rights group quits over 'antisemitism' concerns

The president of Canada’s largest sexual minority advocacy organization has abruptly resigned, citing concerns that "antisemitism" within parts of the activist community is not being adequately confronted.Jacqueline Lewis, who is Jewish, stepped down from her role at Egale Canada Wednesday, saying demonstrations in support of Gaza that have spread within activist circles have in some cases evolved into what she described as pro-Hamas rallies.“I do not think the organization is antisemitic,” said Lewis, a Toronto lawyer. “I believe rallies in support of Gaza and the Palestinians, which have morphed into pro-Hamas rallies, are antisemitic.”Lewis said some activist groups connected to the sexual minority movement have openly backed Palestinian causes, including organizations such as Queers for Palestine, positions she said conflict with her own views.“My politics do not align with such groups,” she said.Lewis also said she believed Egale should be taking a stronger stance against the Muslim Brotherhood, which she described as a threat to the sexual minority community. She said the organization had not shown interest in prioritizing that position.In her resignation letter, Lewis warned antisemitism is becoming a growing threat to democratic values and to the safety of minority communities.Egale Canada continues to receive federal support. Government records show the organization last year received $77,702 in federal contracts, including $38,500 from the Department of Natural Resources for training on fostering inclusive and safe workplaces and $39,202 in travel expenses related to attending a G7 summit on LGBTQ rights.The group also received $2,092,712 in federal grants..“Statements made by pro-Gaza groups in Toronto, many of whom are from our community, are antisemitic,” she wrote. “I cannot comprehend nor condone those in our community who are willing to fight for a terrorist organization that would clearly put them to death if given the opportunity.”Lewis added that disagreements with Egale’s board over how the organization should respond to the issue ultimately led to her decision to resign. Former colleagues did not comment publicly on her departure.Departments providing the largest subsidies — including Gender Equality, Health, Heritage and Veterans Affairs — did not comment on whether funding to Egale Canada would be reconsidered following Lewis’ resignation..At a 2023 hearing of the Commons heritage committee, Mala Khanna, then associate deputy heritage minister, said organizations receiving federal funding are required to comply with anti-discrimination standards.“Antisemitism and all forms of hatred have no place Canada,” Khanna testified.She added that organizations or individuals demonstrating hateful or racist behaviour — whether antisemitic, anti-francophone, anti-black, anti-indigenous or directed at any other racial or religious group — should not receive government support.Khanna said funding applicants are required to certify in writing that they will respect Canada’s anti-racism strategy as well as the Canadian Charter of Rights and the Canadian Human Rights Act, adding ministers have the authority to terminate contracts if those conditions are violated.