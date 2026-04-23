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Press Progress editor says outlet verified evidence before publishing explosive Caylan Ford claims

The Press Progress editor who wrote a controversial 2019 article about former United Conservative Party nomination candidate Caylan Ford testified his outlet verified Facebook Messenger messages attributed to Ford and sought comment from her before publication.
The Press Progress editor who wrote a controversial 2019 article about former United Conservative Party nomination candidate Caylan Ford testified his outlet verified Facebook Messenger messages attributed to Ford and sought comment from her before publication.WS Canva/ChatGPT AI
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Cbc
Abpoli
Caylan Ford
Ucp
Toronto Star
Abpol
Karim Jivraj
Broadbent Institute
Press Progress
Caylan Ford defamation suit
perry mack
Luke LeBrun
Stephen Magusiak

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