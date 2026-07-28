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UPDATED: Press Progress lays off staff amid financial fallout from Caylan Ford defamation lawsuit

Former United Conservative Party nomination candidate Caylan Ford (left) and Press Progress editor Luke LeBrun.
Former United Conservative Party nomination candidate Caylan Ford (left) and Press Progress editor Luke LeBrun. WS Canva
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Caylan Ford
Layoffs
Toronto Star
United Conservative Party
Karim Jivraj
Progress Alberta
Broadbent Institute
Press Progress
Caylan Ford defamation suit
Luke LeBrun
calgary-mountain view
Emma Arkell
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