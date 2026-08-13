Preston Manning launches Alberta and the West Assembly ahead of independence referendum

Former Reform Party leader Preston Manning is launching a two-day virtual assembly to debate Alberta's future in Canada, including provincial sovereignty, remaining in Confederation and full independence, ahead of the province's October 19 referendum.The Alberta and the West Assembly will be held online September 19 and 20, with organizers promising a public examination of growing western dissatisfaction with Canadian federalism and competing proposals to address it.Manning, a former leader of the Official Opposition, announced the initiative Thursday on behalf of an organizing committee that includes former Supreme Court justice Jack Major, Aspenleaf Energy Limited founder Bryan Gould, former Saskatchewan Potash Corporation chair Dallas Howe and Calgary lawyer Glenn Solomon.Manning and former British Columbia premier Gordon Campbell will co-chair the conference sessions.Organizers said the assembly was prompted by dissatisfaction in Alberta and elsewhere in Western Canada with the operation of the federation, along with a growing belief among some Canadians that maintaining the status quo is no longer acceptable.They also cited skepticism that federal announcements and photo opportunities adequately address Western grievances and said there are few opportunities for ordinary Canadians to debate possible alternatives outside partisan politics.“This Alberta and the West Assembly will have a strong Alberta focus,” said Manning, citing growing interest in the October 19 provincial referendum.“But it will also include participants from the other Western provinces which share many of Alberta’s concerns and to bring a pan-western perspective on proposals for remedying those concerns.”.Manning said longstanding frustration with federal institutions has increased interest in alternatives.“Chronic dissatisfaction with respect to the institutions and performance of the current federation are fostering a feeling that the status quo is simply not an option going forward,” he said.“Alternative options for addressing these discontents are being offered, and this virtual Assembly will be a public education exercise in a democratic forum to provide informed presentations and thorough examinations of such options.”Four broad approaches will be examined during the assembly.One, called the “List” option, would focus on demands made by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Western business leaders seeking action from Ottawa.Another would examine “Provincial Sovereignty Within Canada,” including expanding provincial government activity within areas of constitutional jurisdiction and increasing provincial leadership in shared areas such as immigration and the environment.The assembly will also examine independence proposals, ranging from Alberta becoming an independent country to independence followed by efforts to establish a closer relationship with the United States.A fourth option would examine the case for remaining within Canada while asking what Alberta and Western Canada should do next under that scenario.Representatives supporting the different approaches will make presentations before delegates with expertise in economics, fiscal policy, constitutional law, federalism and public policy.Delegates will then cross-examine presenters on their proposals..Proceedings will be livestreamed, with members of the public and media permitted to submit questions and suggestions for consideration.Organizers said a follow-up session will be held later in October to examine public submissions, transcripts from the September proceedings and the result of Alberta's October 19 referendum.Participants will then develop recommendations on what they consider “the best path forward for Alberta and Canada West.”Those recommendations are expected to be submitted to western provincial legislatures for consideration by elected officials.Organizers said additional details on participants and the September 19-20 agenda will be released in the coming weeks.