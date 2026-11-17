CALGARY — A western Canadian assembly co-chaired by Preston Manning and former BC premier Gordon Campbell is calling for a new constitutional accord and stronger provincial sovereignty within Canada, urging western provinces to build negotiating power through cooperation rather than threats of separation.The Alberta and the West Assembly released its report November 17, outlining five recommendations for advancing western interests in Confederation.The report calls for Alberta and other western provinces to define the constitutional arrangements their residents want and incorporate them into a Western Constitutional Accord for presentation to Ottawa and other provincial governments..It also recommends they “strongly and vigorously pursue the development of Provincial Sovereignty within (not separate from) Canadian confederation.”The assembly emerged from two virtual conferences held in October involving delegates from the four western provinces. Sponsored by the Manning Foundation for Democratic Education, the livestreamed initiative examined issues raised by Alberta’s October 19 referendum and their implications for other western Canadians.Manning said the recommendations address the West’s dissatisfaction with its place in Confederation, continuing separatist sentiment and the referendum results.The report urges western provinces to sharpen their demands in letters to the prime minister by making requests more specific, setting deadlines for compliance and securing visible support from other provinces beforehand.It also calls for closer scrutiny of the Canada–Alberta memorandum of understanding, identified in the release as the October 2025 agreement..'DOES THIS COUNTRY ACTUALLY WANT US?': Smith fights back tears as she makes the case for Alberta to remain in Canada.Without dismissing the agreement’s potential benefits, the assembly recommends more clearly identifying the obligations Alberta is assuming, the risks involved and measures needed to reduce those risks.Its final recommendation calls for Alberta and the West to strengthen their bargaining position with Ottawa “not by threatening secession” but by uniting western provinces around common objectives and securing broader public support.The report has been sent to all members of western provincial legislatures and MPs representing western constituencies, inviting them to indicate whether they support the recommendations, oppose them or want changes.Manning said some steps could proceed simultaneously while others would follow in sequence, describing them as “the best path forward for Alberta and the West under present circumstances” in the assembly’s judgment.