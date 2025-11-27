Previously charged Edmonton bus company caught operating again under new name

Edmonton police say a transport company that racked up more than $100,000 in fines is back on the road under a new name — and still operating illegally.The Edmonton Police Service Commercial Vehicles Investigations Unit (CVIU) says it wrapped up an investigation in December 2023 into Alberta North Transportation Ltd., a company that hauled large groups on private trips, including students on school excursions. Officers charged the company with 223 offences ranging from missing trip inspections and CVIP inspections to failing to keep log books. Its Safety Fitness Certificates were cancelled, shutting down its legal ability to operate.Police say the shutdown didn’t stop the owners. .Working with Alberta Transportation Investigation and Enforcement, CVIU officers determined the company has resurfaced as Northern Alberta Transportation. On Oct. 10, 2025, officers seized one of its buses and believe several more may still be in service without a required Safety Fitness Certificate.“This company is one of the ‘chameleon’ carriers that Alberta Transportation has recently taken enforcement action against,” said Cst. Kyle Westergaard with the CVIU. “In this case, the company was continuing to transport busloads of passengers, including school-aged children, while failing to meet Alberta safety requirements.”.Police warn the company may still be operating illegally and urge consumers to check a carrier’s public profile through the Alberta Transportation website before booking.CVIU officers carry out commercial vehicle enforcement under the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, which brings together safety officials and industry representatives across North America.