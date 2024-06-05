Pride Regina to have queer prom after city hall flag raising

Queen City Pride will raise the progress flag at Regina City Hall on Friday to kick off a full slate of Pride Month events.The theme of this year’s Queen City Pride Festival is “We Belong” with a focus on gender and sexually diverse youth. This year trans- and non-binary youth have been selected by Queen City Pride (QCP) to be honorary parade marshalls.In a press release, QCP says the focus was prompted by the Parental Rights Bill by the Sask Party government, which QCP says is "harmful to the province’s gender and sexually diverse youth."QCP won't have a legislature flag raising as an act of protest and has barred Sask Party members from pride activities.Meanwhile, "Regina’s municipal government have shown to be allies in the truest sense of the word — opting to make Regina a more inclusive space for all people, even going so far as to pass a ban on conversion therapy in 2021," QCP says.Pride chairs Riviera Bonneau and Mirtha Rivera will be available for media interviews following a ceremony and speakers. Additional speakers will include Carla Blakley with the Lakeview United Church (LUC) and Corrine Pirot with Queer Connections YQR.June 7th to 16th is officially proclaimed "Gender and Sexual Diversity Pride Week" by the City of Regina.On June 7, the Heart Center will host "pride connection" a "free and fun support group for 14-17 year olds. Sequels will follow the following three Fridays. Queer youth and allies ages 14-17 are welcomed to connect, make art, play games and have snacks.That same evening LUC will host a pride prom. "Get ready to dance the night away at the most fabulous prom in town...for a night of celebration, music, and fun with the young 2SLGBTQIA+ community ages 14-20. Dress to impress in your most dazzling outfits," says the event promo.On Saturday, the Regina Public Library will have a half-hour Reading with Pride event. "Dress in your finest and enjoy a storytime, fun art activity and a photo booth along with special guests Kim and Quentin," the promo says. A BOP picnic will follow at the Kinwanis Waterfall Park for bisexuals, omnisexuals, and pansexuals.The Pride Film Festival will take place June 12 at the Regina Public Library. Attendance is free.The Queen City Pride Parade will take place June 15. OUT in the Park at Wascana Park will include a main stage and kids' stage. Pride-themed roller derby action will follow at the Caledonian Curling Club, with free attendance for ages ten and under. Stories of Pride will be told at the Artesian that evening. Juicy Fruit and 20 other performers will have a "burlesque spectacular" at the Caledonian followed by a Pride After Party at Q.A Pride service and a Pride mass will take place June 16 at LUC, the latter courtesy of the Independent Catholic Our Lady of Guadalupe Worship Community. "If you're looking to rekindle your connection to God, we've got the bells and smells! No offerings collected, no obligations to return, liturgy is pre-Vatican II in English!" says the promo.Queen City Pride events are sponsored by SaskTel, SIGA, SaskPower, SARCAN Recycling, Affinity and Innovation credit unions, the University of Regina, the City of Regina, the federal government, SEIU West, Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation, Saskatchewan Union of Nurses, Access Cable, local radio stations, major banks, and others.