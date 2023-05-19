Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) Chief Jonathan Bergen resigned Thursday following the release of an investigative report that revealed neglect of duty in the death of an infant.
The inquest into the death of 13-month-old Tanner Brass found PAPS officers failed to care for the infant the day he died.
On Feb. 10, 2022, Tanner died in a Prince Albert residence.
Before his death, police had been called to the home to respond to a domestic dispute.
The PAPS officers did not enter the residence to check on Tanner despite his father being accused of being intoxicated and abusive by his partner.
Tanner died later that morning and his father was charged with second-degree murder, the trial begins in February 2024.
Following the investigation, it was Bergen's responsibility to determine if any disciplinary actions would be taken against the officers involved.
In a statement released Thursday evening, Bergen stated he could not accept the responsibility and announced his retirement from the PAPS.
“It is very public knowledge that my decisions as chief in this matter have become the subject of escalating criticism and personal attack from a specific core of current and past members of the Prince Albert Police Service,” said Bergen’s statement.
“The circumstances of the attacks on my family leave me in a position that, if I were to accept the responsibilities on me as chief of police under the investigation report released today — to discipline members, or to further investigate supervising members — it could be misrepresented as biased and influenced by the manner in which my family has been treated.”
Bergen disclosed he encountered resistance from some PAPS officers after he suspended the two officers involved in the case pending the review.
“The service has left those members unsupported and vulnerable,” said Bergen.
“These decisions have been personally difficult for me, as have other decisions that I have made that motivated a very persistent and extraordinary assault on my character, harassment of my family, and criticism of members of my executive team over the past three years.”
“I am, for these reasons, and with a very full heart, announcing my retirement from the Prince Albert Police Service after 25 years,” said Bergen.
Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell thanked the Public Complaints Commission for the investigation into the death of Tanner Brass.
“The Public Complaints Commission provides a valuable service to the people of Saskatchewan and helps ensure that our municipal police services remain accountable,” said Tell.
“I thank the commission for its work and offer my deepest sympathies to the family of Tanner Brass. This situation was tragic and the details now released highlight the need for immediate change within the Prince Albert Police Service.”
“I am confident the new interim chief of police will begin the process of change that is necessary,” said Tell.
“I look forward to the continued cooperation of the Prince Albert Board of Police Commissioners as they move forward during this challenging time and as we prepare for release of the Prince Albert Police Service Special Inquiry final report in the coming weeks.”
The Saskatoon Police Service will appoint an interim PAPS chief of police until a permanent replacement can be hired.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
