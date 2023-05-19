Prince Albert Police Service Chief Jonathan Bergen
Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) Chief Jonathan Bergen resigned Thursday following the release of an investigative report that revealed neglect of duty in the death of an infant.

The inquest into the death of 13-month-old Tanner Brass found PAPS officers failed to care for the infant the day he died.

