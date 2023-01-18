Bergen said that no officer gets up in the morning and wants to shoot and kill someone.
“No police officer ever wakes up, puts on the uniform, and wants to be faced with the most difficult decision we will ever have to make as a police officer,” said Bergen.
The officers involved alerted Bergen to the shooting within 15 minutes and he contacted the SIRT to begin the investigation.
The SIRT is the new provincial investigation team which investigates any death or injury involving the police. This is SIRT’s first investigation.
More details may be released as the investigation progresses and a full public report will be published at the end of the investigation by SIRT.
Bergen said there are many questions surrounding the shooting and currently they cannot be discussed until the SIRT finishes its investigation.
“We recognize there will be many questions, and a family and a community are in mourning,” said Bergen.
“At this time, we will not be able to discuss details related to the independent investigation.”
Bergen said the officers supporting each other and the in-house wellness team have been activated, including the chaplain and elders.
“Its been a long shift for the entire organization and it will be for the next few days, but we see members making themselves available and supporting each other and knowing the importance of being here to take care of one another,” said Bergen.
The PAPS released no information about the officer who shot the man.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
5 years ago I would have said the same thing, what has transpired over the last 5 years, I have my doubts.
