Prince George man arrested after allegedly driving toy Barbie car while drunk

A Prince George man was arrested after being caught allegedly driving a pink toy Barbie car down a busy street while intoxicated.Kasper Lincoln was subsequently handed a 90-day driving prohibition after two breath samples revealed he was over the legal limit, and is set to appear in court in December.According to the Prince George RCMP, the incident took place during the morning rush hour Friday September 5. Lincoln, who had just woken up and wanted to get a Slurpee, was spotted driving his roommate's daughter's toy car down busy 15th Ave. An officer who just happened to be on patrol in the area pulled him over.A brief investigation revealed that Lincoln had a suspended license..In an interview with Global News, he admitted that he didn't know the rules governing adult cars also applied to children's toys."It's not like it was a high-speed chase," he said. "I waited until it was safe, and when I crossed the road I was doing my hand signals."The Prince George RCMP made it clear, however, that "any vehicle on a roadway that is powered by anything other than muscular power fits into the definition of a motor vehicle and requires a licenced driver and insurance.""While it might seem to some to be an inefficient use of police time to pull over a driver in a toy car," they added, "the risk the driver was creating to other motorists on the road who were forced to go around him, coupled with the risk to himself as other drivers are not in the habit of looking for toy cars on the busy road, was enough to warrant police attention."