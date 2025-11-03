Prince George RCMP warn parents after needles found in Halloween candy

Prince George RCMP are warning parents to check their children’s Halloween candy after several reports of tampered treats in the city’s Bittner Road West and Bachinski Crescent area.Families told police they discovered sewing needles or pins inside mini chocolate bars and bagged gummy candies collected over the weekend.“As these investigations continue, we want to urge parents to have another look at their kids’ candy to make sure there are no tampered pieces in there,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, the detachment’s media relations officer. “If you find anything, make sure to report it immediately to police using our non-emergency line.”Police say no injuries have been reported so far. The investigation into who is responsible remains ongoing.