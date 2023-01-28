no vaxx prison

Federal convicts would not have to be vaccinated under a cabinet proposal.

 By Mike D'Amour

Canada's prison system has been ordered to pay an employee $310,000 in damages for malicious mistreatment.

Management peddled gossip and slander in falsely accusing a British Columbia guard of smuggling drugs, wrote a labour board arbitrator.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

310,000 is very light compensation for 4 years lost employment. Dragging her name through the mud. Etc. A million would have been a litttle more fair.

