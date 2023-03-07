Jail cell
Federal prisoners allowed to serve time at indigenous healing lodges have a higher recidivism rate than those held in regular cells, says a federal report. Healing lodges feature arts and crafts, skating and book clubs, said the Correctional Service.

“The strength of healing lodges lies in their ability to provide a structured living environment that incorporates indigenous spirituality and traditions,” said the report Experiences At Men’s Correctional Service-Operated Healing Lodges: A Qualitative Examination. However prisoners permitted to serve a portion of their sentence at healing lodges were more likely to re-offend, it said.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(3) comments

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

Before the government started promoting 'native spirituality' Indians were principally Christian. This was because the Europeans brought religion, education and medicine to the Indians instead of wiping them out which is what newcomers did to the previous peoples in primitive times.

Government promotion of 'native spirituality' is, like 'affirmative action' a polite name for racial segregation.

rmannia
rmannia

It sounds like they don't learn any skills that they can take with them to provide for themselves when they leave detention.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Healing Lodges are Indigenous 'Club Feds".

