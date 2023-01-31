Freedom Convoy
Courtesy of CBC

The federal privacy commissioner said yesterday that emergency powers invoked against the Freedom Convoy were no excuse for privacy breaches. “Privacy protection is not just a set of technical rules,” Commissioner Philippe Dufresne a parliamentary committee, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“I recognize emergencies evolve rapidly and require swift and effective responses to address extraordinary public needs,” Dufresne wrote the Joint Committee on the Declaration of Emergency. “However, even in an emergency, public institutions must continue to operate under lawful authority and act responsibly particularly with respect to handling information that may be considered sensitive.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

