Canada’s federal watchdog launched an investigation into OpenAI following a complaint lodged over privacy concerns.
The US firm is responsible for ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot launched in November 2022 in which users can request detailed conversational-style responses to queries.
Privacy commissioner Phillipe Dufresne announced April 4 his office would be investigating the Microsoft-funded company after a complaint relating to the collection, use and disclosure of personal information without consent.
“AI technology and its effects on privacy is a priority for my office,” said Dufresne.
“We need to keep up with … and stay ahead of … fast-moving technological advances, and that is one of my key focus areas as commissioner.”
No additional information will be provided until the investigation is complete.
The investigation comes amid growing concern over the use of AI in recent months.
ChatGPT co-founder Elon Musk was among a number of signatories in an open letter on March 29 claiming “AI systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity.”
Shortly afterwards, Italy became the first Western country to ban ChatGPT with immediate effect over privacy concerns. The Italian data protection watchdog simultaneously launched an investigation whether the chatbot complied with General Data Protection Regulation which remains ongoing.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.